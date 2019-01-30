Surrey RCMP searching for man who allegedly exposed himself to 10-year-old
Surrey RCMP have released a photo of a suspect in an alleged indecent exposure near a high school earlier this month.
The incident was reported to have happened on Jan. 10, in the 6200-block of 144 Street near Sullivan Heights Secondary School.
According to police, a 10-year-old girl was walking behind the school around 3 p.m., when a man grabbed her hoodie from behind, threw her to the ground and then exposed his genitals.
Police said the girl was able to run off.
Investigators are now looking for a Caucasian male who may be a teenager or in his early 20s.
He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.
Anyone with information or dashcam video, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
