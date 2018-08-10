Victoria police on the hunt for suspected serial flasher

Victoria police think they may have a serial flasher on their hands.

The Victoria Police Department (VicPD) has issued a renewed warning after a man exposed himself to a woman in a park for the second day in a row.

“This type of incident is always concerning to us, whether it’s something that happens in isolation [or not],” said VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

“When we see it’s a pattern, it’s concerning to us partially because we know that there’s a very good chance that it’s going to happen again.”

The latest incident happened in the are of the rock bridge over Goodacre Lake in Beacon Hill Park, just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Osoko said a man with a bike approached a woman who was sitting and reading, and began to ask her inappropriate questions.

He then allegedly exposed himself.

The woman told the man to leave, walked a short ways away, and called a friend as the man stayed and watched her. At that point, the man left, and the woman called police.

Police arrived and searched the area, but were unable to locate the man, Osoko said.

The woman was physically unharmed, but shaken.

The incident came a day after a man with a similar description allegedly exposed himself to two women on the Galloping Goose trail near Cecilia Road.

In that incident, after the man exposed himself to one of the women, the second woman approached her and said he had done the same thing a few minutes earlier.

The two women began walking out of the area, and were followed by the man until they reached a local business and called police.

Police were unable to locate the suspect in that incident also, and one of the two women left before police could speak to her. Osoko said investigators still want to speak to that woman.

“It’s important that people know that if they have an encounter like this, or they have an encounter with the suspect, they have done nothing to inadvertently welcome that behaviour,” Osoko said.

“They are not at fault in any way, shape or form.”

In both instances, the suspect is described as a Caucasian man aged 40 to 50 years old, about six-feet tall, with a slim build, blue eyes and a long brown ponytail.

In the Beacon Hill Park incident, he was wearing a think black jacket, blue jeans and a Blue Jays baseball hat.

In the Galloping Goose incident, he had bare feet, a black t-shirt and grey cargo shorts.

Anyone who witnesses something suspicious, or has information about the incident is urged to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.