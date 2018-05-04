Crime
Surrey RCMP seek suspect who appeared to masturbate in Guildford Heights Park

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Surrey RCMP are seeking to identify this man in connection with an indecent act in the Guildford area on April 28, 2018.

Surrey RCMP
The Surrey RCMP have released photos of a suspect in connection with an incident that saw a man who appeared to masturbate as he walked in Guildford Heights Park.

The incident unfolded on April 28 at about 6:41 p.m.

A man was seen walking in the park at 155 Street and 101A Avenue.

He walked with his genitals exposed and he appeared to masturbate.

The RCMP has released photos that were obtained from a witness.

The suspect in this case was described as a Caucasian man about six feet tall and weighting about 175 lbs.

The suspect was wearing a black leather jacket, a white t-shirt, a grey hoodie and jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

