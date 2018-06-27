West Vancouver police warn of alleged serial flasher

Police on the North Shore have issued a public warning about a man alleged to have shown his genitals to children in a series of incidents stretching back to May.

The alleged flashing incidents have taken place both in North and West Vancouver.

According to a media release from West Vancouver Police Department (WVPD), a man has been reported as calling out to young children from his vehicle to ask for directions in five incidents.

In four of the cases, police said the children approached the vehicle and saw that the man’s genitals were exposed.

The kids were all able to move away quickly and the man drove off without further incident, police said.

The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old, with olive skin, a stocky build and short, black hair.

The vehicle is described as a newer model grey Nissan Rogue SUV.

Police have stepped up patrols following the reports, but have not been able to locate the man or vehicle, the WVPD said.

North Vancouver RCMP and the WVPD are both actively investigating, and parents in the area are being urged to review personal safety with their children.

Anyone with information is asked to call either either North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.