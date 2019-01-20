Saanich police seek man who allegedly exposed himself to woman

Saanich police are investigating a report of a man exposing himself on Saturday night.

According to Saanich police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m., on Feltham Road near Shelbourne Street.

A woman told police that a man exposed himself to her, then approached her and tried to start a conversation.

The woman ran to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where two bystanders came to her assistance and called police.

Investigators are now looking for a 60-year-old man described as a tall, with a long face, medium build and bushy eyebrows.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants, a dark baseball cap and a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police.