Saanich police seek man who allegedly exposed himself to woman
Saanich police are investigating a report of a man exposing himself on Saturday night.
According to Saanich police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m., on Feltham Road near Shelbourne Street.
A woman told police that a man exposed himself to her, then approached her and tried to start a conversation.
The woman ran to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where two bystanders came to her assistance and called police.
Investigators are now looking for a 60-year-old man described as a tall, with a long face, medium build and bushy eyebrows.
He was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants, a dark baseball cap and a black backpack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police.
