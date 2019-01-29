9 mailbox broken into over a month in St. Albert: RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are looking for the public’s help after several Canada Post community mailboxes were broken into over the past month.

Nine break-ins were reported to police in the community north of Edmonton between Dec. 24, 2018 and Jan. 28.

In some cases, the locks of mailboxes were broken off, and in others the mailbox doors were found hanging open.

While it is unclear if any mail went missing from these mailboxes, Mounties are warning St. Albert residents to keep an eye on their mail.

Police are asking people to check their mail regularly, deposit letters and parcels close to scheduled pick-up times, and not mail money.

The break-ins happened in the following locations on these dates:

Norwood Close — Dec. 27

Carnegie Drive — Jan. 18

Chevigny Street — Jan. 19

Kingswood Boulevard — Jan. 25 (Two different mailboxes were broken into on this boulevard and reported separately on this date)

Sir Winston Churchill Avenue – Jan. 25

Keating Point — Jan. 25

Akinsdale Gardens — Jan. 25

Kenilworth Crescent — Jan. 27

If you do find your community mailbox broken into, report it to Canada Post at 1-866-607-6301 or online. Mailbox break-ins can also be reported to St. Albert RCMP, and tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

