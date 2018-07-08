RCMP issue warning after theft and vandalism of community mailboxes in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia RCMP have issued a warning after several mailboxes were vandalized and their contents stolen this weekend.
Police say vandals appear to have pried open individual mailboxes and removed their contents.
Incidents have been reported in Lower Sackville, Fall River and Hammonds Plains.
The Mounties say that in many cases, victims were not aware whether anything was stolen, apart from mail that had been confirmed delivered.
As a result, they’re asking anyone who feels they are victims of these thefts to contact their local RCMP detachment.
Police are also urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.
