Fewer delays on Deux-Montagnes Exo commuter trains compared to last January

Exo commuter train delays on the Deux-Montagnes line are down nearly 20 per cent this month compared with January 2018.

“To be honest, it’s much better. I have to admit, it’s much better service and timing than last year,” said commuter Steve Carmichael before boarding his train at Roxboro-Pierrefonds station Tuesday morning.

In January 2018, commuters were full of rage as lengthy delays and cancellations became routine. The punctuality rate that month on the Deux-Montagnes line was 77 per cent, far below Exo’s self-imposed goal of 95 per cent. In the second week of January 2018, punctuality reached a low of 58 per cent.

Over the first three weeks of January 2019, punctuality has been 94 per cent, a 17 per cent improvement over last year. In the worst week this year, punctuality was 88 per cent. People have noticed.

“We have had very good performance this year. I’ve only encounter four delays,” said train user Don Davis.

After last winter, Exo pledged to upgrade aging equipment and add more staff.

“We worked all year to improve our infrastructure, our trains and our operations,” Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice told Global News.

Exo says it’s impossible to be delay-free in the winter, but boasts there have been multiple perfect mornings in January.