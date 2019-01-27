CAA Manitoba
January 27, 2019 6:52 pm
Updated: January 27, 2019 6:54 pm

Do you have an emergency kit in your car? CAA Manitoba says it’s a good idea

By Digital Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Many Winnipegger have some of the recommended items but CAA Manitoba suggests having a full Emergency Kit.

Manitobans are known for making the most of the winter. But if a storm causes you to be stuck in your car, are you prepared?

While the majority of Winnipeggers who spoke with Global News said they have a few things in their cars — from winter gear to snow kits to gloves and tuques — most are missing some key item.

CAA Manitoba says having a roadside emergency kit is like having an insurance policy.

The company suggests having basic items like food, water, candles and blankets in your vehicle as well as a colourful piece of fabric that could be used to flag someone down in the event of an emergency.

A full list of what to put into an emergency kit is available on the CAA Manitoba website.

