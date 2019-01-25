Extreme cold: When temperatures drop, these things just stop

It is winter in Winnipeg. It is cold. That is expected. The fact that we consistently soldier on in sub-zero temperatures while the rest of the country seems to seize up, is even a source of pride.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers brave extreme cold warning for 3rd annual Women’s March

But sometimes, it is just too cold. Some things don’t work when the mercury dips below certain levels.

Thursday, southern Manitoba was under an extreme cold warning, with below normal temperatures and high windchill values expected to continue into the weekend and beyond.

In fact, Global News weather specialist Mike Koncan says the cold is more than even weather trackers are made to handle.

“The GFS model doesn’t have a colour to describe the cold we would be dealing with next week. It’s showing blank spots for forecast temperatures colder than something around -35 Celsius.”

READ MORE: Cold weather moving back into southern Manitoba with force

When it is cold enough, even in Manitoba, cars don’t start, exhaust fog reduces visibility, pets don’t want to go outside, your winter jacket makes that papery-crackle sound and even talking is tough. And then there are the things that just don’t work.

If you haven’t yet experienced them for yourself — things that don’t work in extreme cold — we’ve compiled a list:

Automatic car washes

Garage door openers

Hydraulic hinges on household and vehicle doors

Cell phones

Cameras (or anything with a battery, actually)

LED street lights

Frozen water pipes

Parking metres

Add to these a list of things that just don’t work properly, like extension cords, door handles/knobs, car alarms, fluorescent lights, plastic grocery bags.

In all these cases, it is a matter of function — whether components freeze up or liquids congeal, whatever — some things just don’t work at extreme low temperatures.

READ MORE: Going outdoors in -30: it’s doable, but make sure you bundle up properly

In other cases, however, it is a matter of safety.

School divisions keep elementary students indoors for recess, and may cancel field trips when temperatures drop into the extreme zone. They will also cancel bus service. Whether rural or within city boundaries, many schools suspend school bus service in severe weather.

“The general rule is that if the wind chill is -45 C or colder at The Forks (as posted by Environment Canada at about 6:10 a.m.), we cancel buses for the whole day but schools usually remain open,” says the River East Transcona website.

We found similar wording on school division sites.

READ MORE: School and other cancellations for Thursday

And there is more. Ski hills and outdoor attractions will close during extreme temperatures. Community centres discourage use of outdoor skating rinks.

The City of Winnipeg has a page with information about staying safe during extreme cold on their website, including the following:

Older adults and very young children should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Check on older friends, relatives, and neighbours who live alone.

Recognize the symptoms of hypothermia: confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If these symptoms are present, seek immediate medical attention. Severe hypothermia can be life threatening.

Bring pets inside and limit the amount of time they spend outside.

READ MORE: Two Manitoba ski hills close due to severe windchill

For most of us in Manitoba, “cold” is a matter of temperature and tolerance, but sometimes, it has a look too…

PHOTO GALLERY:

Have a picture that shows just how crazy cold it is? Send it to us at winnipeg@globalnews.ca and we might add it to the photo gallery.

WATCH: Dangers of bitter cold