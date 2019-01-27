Hundreds gather to remember popular Abbotsford police officer killed in car crash

Abbotsford’s Central Heights Church was filled with police members from across Metro Vancouver to celebrate the life of retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk.

He was a media spokesman for the Abbotsford Police Department and the Integrated Gang Task Force before he retired in 2012.

“Shinder felt the public had a right to know and he always conducted himself in that way, said retired RCMP media spokesman Peter Thiessen. “He wanted to get as much information to the public as he could. Shinder was a leader in how he did that. So he will be missed.”

Kirk died in car crash on Dec. 22 outside Nanaimo. His wife and daughter were also injured in the crash. An investigation into the collision is continuing.

“I knew Shinder first as a radio reporter when I first came to the coast, and then got to know him again as a fellow police officer,” West Vancouver Police Const. Jeff Palmer recalled.

“He really was the person he appeared to be. Always very friendly whether I was a pain the neck reporter hunting a clip from him, or whether I was a fellow police officer.”

The Abbotsford Police Department organized Saturday’s service since members of Kirk’s family were still recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

“Seeing everyone here to celebrate the life of my uncle is overwhelming,” Kirk’s niece Christie said. “He clearly touched a lot of lives.”