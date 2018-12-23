1 dead, 2 injured in Nanaimo head-on collision

One person is dead and two people were airlifted to hospital after a head-on collision in Nanaimo on Saturday.

Nanaimo RCMP said the collision happened just before 2 p.m. on Cedar Road near the Cedar Bridge.

Police said two pickup trucks collided head on. In one vehicle, the driver was killed and two passengers were injured.

No one in the second vehicle was transported to hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

