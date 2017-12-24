Don’t be a statistic: ICBC warns drivers ahead of Christmas holiday

ICBC is warning drivers to slow down and use designated drivers to ensure they arrive alive over the Christmas holiday.

Six people are injured in crashes every hour between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, according to statistics from the public insurer.

“It takes more time and distance to come to a complete stop on wet, icy, or snowy roads so keep that in consideration. That’s why posted speed limits are for ideal conditions only,” ICBC spokesperson Linsday Olsen said.

“Hazards can appear at any time.”

Olsen said in addition to taking it easy on the roads, people should ensure their vehicle is prepared for winter weather.

“So things you can ask yourself before you start your trip: ask yourself is your vehicle ready? Many B.C. highways actually require winter tires and that’s labelled with either the mountain snowflake symbol or the mud and snow designation.”

Police have also stepped up their annual drinking and driving counterattack program, now in its 40th year.

Officials are reminding the public to arrange for a safe ride home, either with a designated driver, a taxi, transit or a program like Operation Red Nose where it is available.