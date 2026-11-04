Country singer Nicole Taylor of group Taylor Red dead at 35

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Taylor Red singer, Nicole Taylor, has died at the age of 35, her sisters announced in a statement.

Nika and Natalie Taylor, the triplet sisters of Taylor who were also in the country trio, revealed that their sister, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2022, died on Sept. 28, in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend,” Nika and Natalie said in a statement on their website. “We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again.”

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In a video shared to social media, Nika and Natalie said they are “shocked and heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister.”

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“She’s at peace and no longer suffering, so we’re thankful for that,” the sisters added.

“As some of y’all know, she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2022 Stage 3. It was an aggressive type and in her words when she first found out were, ‘God’s going to use this for his glory,'” Natalie said.

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“She fought it fearlessly, and she said, ‘We’re not going to live in dread during all of this.’ And she even did CrossFit while she was doing her chemo treatments. She responded well to treatments, and she was declared evidence without disease,” Nika added.

Taylor’s sisters said she was told “nine months later” that the cancer had returned as Stage 4 and she had “around three months to live.”

“[The doctor said] if the treatments worked, they didn’t know how long [she’d have] after that,” Nika shared.

“Nicole told us soon before she passed that she had peace, and we are really thankful for that,” Natalie said.

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The country music trio originally began making music together in 2010 under the name Red Roots. They went on to rename their band to Taylor Red eight years later.

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage 4 breast cancer, occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the original tumour in the breast to other parts of the body, such as the bones, lungs, brain or liver, according to Women’s College Hospital.

Women’s College Hospital says that metastasis happens when cancer cells break away from the original tumour and travel through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to distant areas.

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Cancer continues to impact a larger number of people in Canada each year, a trend largely driven by the growing and aging population, according to a 2025 report from the Canadian Cancer Society.

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According to the organization, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and approximately one in four are expected to die of the disease. The four most commonly diagnosed cancers are lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

In Canada, one in eight women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Breast cancer was predicted to be the highest-diagnosed cancer for women in 2026 at 26 per cent by the Canadian Medical Association Journal in April 2026, also sitting amongst the most common causes of cancer-related deaths.