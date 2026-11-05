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Canada

First Nation criticizes Holt government for not consulting about lifting fracking ban

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 3:06 pm
1 min read
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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A First Nation in New Brunswick says the province should keep its moratorium on shale gas fracking.

Premier Susan Holt’s Liberal government is reviewing a long-standing ban on fracking and development of shale gas in the Maritime province.

But a chief from Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick says Holt’s government is failing to honour its commitment to carry out meaningful consultation in partnership with Indigenous communities.

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Chief Ross Perley of Neqotkuk, one of the Wolastoqey communities, says the province is prioritizing timelines over genuine Wolastoqey involvement.

Wolastoqey Nation says its negotiators remain dissatisfied with the government’s engagement process.

Perley says that if the province lifts the fracking ban without Indigenous community support, it would not be good for any future partnership.

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“Our communities must be consulted on the scope of the review, environmental impacts and potential economic benefits,” Perley said in a statement.

“Proper community consultation includes (taking) the time to ensure that consultation can be meaningful.”

A spokesperson for the provincial government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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