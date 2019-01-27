York police identify 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Vaughan double homicide

York Regional Police have charged two suspects in connection to a double homicide investigation in Vaughan.

Officers responded to the call at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday for a shooting at the Dream Palace Restaurant and Banquet Hall, near Keele Street and Rivermeded Road.

READ MORE: 2 men dead after shooting at Vaughan banquet hall: York Regional Police

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was suffering from life-threatening injuries outside in the parking lot. He was transported to hospital for treatment and later died. Police have now identified the second victim as 23-year-old Devon Degoias of Toronto

Investigators charged Elvis Simmons, 25, and Jordan Thomas, 24, both from Toronto, with various firearm-related and drug offences, and are considered persons of interest in the two murders.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after shooting at Highway 407 subway station parking lot

Officers said they have not confirmed the identity of the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police’s homicide unit at 866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously (905) 895-3839.