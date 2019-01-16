Male critically injured after shooting at Highway 407 subway station parking lot
York Regional Police are investigating after a male was shot in the parking lot of Highway 407 subway station in Vaughan just before midnight Tuesday.
Police said the victim was located at the station, at Highway 407 and Jane Street, with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Police have not released a suspect description.
The parking lot is expected to remain closed for the duration of the morning rush hour for the investigation.
