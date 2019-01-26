Crime
2 men dead after shooting at Vaughan banquet hall: York Regional Police

Police say two men are dead after an early morning shooting at a Vaughan banquet hall Saturday.

York Regional Police say two men are dead after a shooting at a Vaughan banquet hall early Saturday.

Police said they received a call at 4:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the Dream Palace Restaurant and Banquet Hall, near Keele Street and Rivermede Road.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found one man dead inside the hall.

Another man was located outside next to a vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identities of the victims, but Const. Andy Pattenden said they are both in their 20s.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police’s homicide unit at 866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously (905) 895-3839.

