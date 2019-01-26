2 men dead after shooting at Vaughan banquet hall: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say two men are dead after a shooting at a Vaughan banquet hall early Saturday.

Police said they received a call at 4:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the Dream Palace Restaurant and Banquet Hall, near Keele Street and Rivermede Road.

READ MORE: 3 arrested, $6.8M worth of cocaine seized in Toronto drug trafficking probe

When authorities arrived on scene, they found one man dead inside the hall.

Another man was located outside next to a vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police investigating fatal early morning stabbing in west end Toronto

Police have not released the identities of the victims, but Const. Andy Pattenden said they are both in their 20s.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police’s homicide unit at 866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously (905) 895-3839.

WATCH: Fatal stabbing in Scarborough marks first homicide of 2019