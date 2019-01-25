Injured man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found stabbed at Toronto home

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 41-year-old woman was stabbed inside a west-end house.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Mould Avenue, near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West, just before 6:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the woman was found with serious stab wounds. The victim, who was later identified as Hanh “Hana” Nguyen, died at the scene.

Investigators said a man was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Austin Le was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing.

Officials said other people were inside the home when the stabbing happened. Sources told Global News the stabbing appears to be a domestic incident.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court by video link on Thursday.

Nguyen’s death marks Toronto’s fifth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Catherine McDonald and David Shum

