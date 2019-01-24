Police investigating fatal early morning stabbing in west end Toronto

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in west end Toronto early Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a call just after 6 a.m. at a residence on Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue.

READ MORE: Whitby man charged after allegedly stabbing brother with machete

Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police later identified the deceased as a woman and the other injured person as a man. Their ages and names have not been released.

Global News has learned the woman was found dead in the basement.

Stabbing GO#146683

Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West,

-officers arrived on scene and located a deceased woman

-man transported to hospital via emergency run

Anyone with information please contact 416-808-1200 ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 24, 2019

Authorities said there were other people inside the home when the incident took place.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

WATCH: Fatal stabbing in Scarborough marks first homicide of 2019