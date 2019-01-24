Police investigating fatal early morning stabbing in west end Toronto
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in west end Toronto early Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 6 a.m. at a residence on Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue.
Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police later identified the deceased as a woman and the other injured person as a man. Their ages and names have not been released.
Global News has learned the woman was found dead in the basement.
Authorities said there were other people inside the home when the incident took place.
Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
