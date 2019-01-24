Surrey RCMP on the lookout for alleged serial groper

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after a string of alleged groping incidents, which they believe may have been committed by the same person.

All three incidents involve a man who police say allegedly tried to grope women working at separate retail stores after asking for their assistance.

The first incident is alleged to have taken place around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 at a store in the 12000 block of 72nd Avenue.

Police said the suspect asked for help from an employee before touching her lower back and grabbing her buttocks. He then grabbed her arm and attempted to walk with her before the woman broke free and the man fled, according to police.

The second incident allegedly happened on New Year’s Eve around 2:45 p.m. Police said a man entered a store in the 10200 block of 152 Street, where he asked for help from a female employee.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the woman’s buttocks and touched her groin before leaving the store, police said.

Then, on Jan. 18, around 8:45 p.m., a man entered a store in the 7400 block of King George Boulevard, where he asked for help from another female employee. In that case, police say the suspect brushed his hand against the woman’s buttocks and then grabbed her backside before leaving the shop.

Police say the suspect is described as a South Asian man with chubby cheeks, a medium-chubby build and a moustache.

In the first incident, police say he was wearing a dark baseball hat, dark hoodie and dark sweatpants. In the second incident, police say he was wearing a dark Nike sweatshirt and light-coloured necklace. In the third incident, the suspect was wearing a grey sweater and black pants, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or who witnessed the incidents is asked to contact Surrey police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.