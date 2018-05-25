3 sex assaults in Surrey may have been committed by same person says RCMP

Three recent sex assaults in Surrey may have been committed by the same person, RCMP believe.

Between April 24 and May 1, RCMP received three reports of alleged sex assaults, specifically groping, in the Newton area.

On April 24 at 1 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked in the area of 84 Avenue and King George Boulevard. The woman was grabbed by the arm and groped by a man passing in the opposite direction. The suspect fled when the woman screamed.

At approximately 5:16 a.m. on May 20, a woman was walking in the area of 144 Street and 76 Avenue when she was grabbed by the arm and groped by a man passing in the opposite direction. She fought back and the suspect fled.

Then on May 21, police received a report of a woman walking east of 72 Avenue and 134 Street at 4:45 a.m. when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown man. The woman broke free from the man and he fled on foot west on 72 Avenue.

Investigators now believe these three sexual assaults may have been committed by one person. The files are linked as possibly being connected due to their geographic location and the identification of a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a grey/brown 1998-2002 Honda Accord with rear tinted windows and a sun roof.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man, approximately five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and dark hair. He may or may not have facial hair at this time.

Police also say five other incidents, which occurred between March 15 and May 24, may be connected to the same suspect as well.

“Sexual assaults are disturbing crimes and can generate apprehension in the community. On behalf of the Surrey RCMP I want to assure you that we are committed to public safety and locating the person responsible for these incidents,” says Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Major Beth McAndie, acting senior investigator, major crimes.

“The information released to the public about these incidents is not intended to raise fear, but to raise awareness about this investigation. We want community members to know that we are looking for a man who has violated women in Surrey, and we are asking for your help to locate him and the suspect vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.