Surrey bus driver and former church elder charged with sex assault

A former Surrey church elder is facing sex assault charges related to alleged offences that are more than a decade old.

Brian Batke, 72, is a former elder with the Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church, and currently a bus driver with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Surrey RCMP says he’s facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. The offences are alleged to have happened in 2005, but were not reported until last year. Police say the alleged victim was a youth at the time.

Police said Batke was a member of the church until 2005, and has worked with the bus company for 13 years.

Batke is the third member of the church to face sex assault charges. Last fall, former pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madeline were charged with a combined 28 sex-related charges, some involving minors.

Investigators said they are releasing details about his employment and community affiliations because they believe there may be other victims who had contact with him, either through the church or on a bus, who have not come forward.

“Speaking with police about a sexual assault can be daunting and takes courage,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a media release.

“Our investigators are aware of how difficult this process can be for people. We approach our investigations with care and compassion including the assistance of our victim services support workers.”

Police say a publication ban is in place to protect the alleged victim’s identity, and that police will not be releasing any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502.