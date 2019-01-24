Hatchet assault lands Halifax man attempted murder charge

A 40-year-old Halifax man is facing an attempted murder charge after an assault involving a hatchet in the city’s north end.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a physical altercation in an apartment building in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

When police arrived they located the 36 year-old victim with non-life threatening injuries inside an apartment.

Police say those injures were caused by a hatchet.

The male suspect, living in the same apartment building as the victim, was arrested and charged of attempted murder, assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police say both males are known to each other.