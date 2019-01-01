2 men in hospital following separate stabbings in Halifax

Two men were taken to hospital overnight Monday following a pair of stabbing incidents in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Granville Street.

Police say they responded to the scene to find a man suffering from stab wounds.

A canine unit helped locate the 26-year-old suspect in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street a short time later.

Police say the man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Just over 30 minutes later, police say the responded to a second incident, where a man arrived at the QEII hospital with stab wounds.

“Officers confirmed an unknown person injured the male during an altercation in the 3300 block of Connaught Avenue,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police currently do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.