2 men in hospital following separate stabbings in Halifax
Two men were taken to hospital overnight Monday following a pair of stabbing incidents in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Granville Street.
READ MORE: Thief steals $4K from Nova Scotia church fundraiser just before Christmas
Police say they responded to the scene to find a man suffering from stab wounds.
A canine unit helped locate the 26-year-old suspect in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street a short time later.
Police say the man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
READ MORE: Police arrest suspect in alleged stabbing in Halifax
Just over 30 minutes later, police say the responded to a second incident, where a man arrived at the QEII hospital with stab wounds.
“Officers confirmed an unknown person injured the male during an altercation in the 3300 block of Connaught Avenue,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police currently do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.