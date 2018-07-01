Police arrest suspect in alleged stabbing in Halifax

Halifax police continue to investigate a stabbing that occurred in the 0-100 block of Convoy Avenue on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the scene at approximately 1:26 p.m., eventually locating a 23-year-old man with a stab wound in his arm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say their suspect, a 23-year-old man, fled the scene before officers arrived. They later located and arrested him.

He’s now scheduled to to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday to face weapons charges.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, the police say.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.