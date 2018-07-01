Halifax police block off portion of Gottingen Street as they investigate ‘incident’

Halifax Regional Police have blocked off a portion of Gottingen Street to all traffic on Sunday as they investigate an “incident” in the area.
Police say that Gottingen Street is closed in all directions from North Street to Buddy Daye Street and they have asked motorists to avoid the area.
Details on the incident are scarce and police say more information is forthcoming.
More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.