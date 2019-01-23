EXCLUSIVE: Halifax police wait for documents as investigation of former RCMP doctor hits 1-year mark

One year later, the criminal investigation into a former RCMP doctor in Halifax continues, with no official end in sight.

The prolonged investigation is not what Vancouver class-action lawyer David Klein expected.

“Well, it surprises me that the criminal investigation hasn’t made more progress with a decision made on prosecuting or not prosecuting,” he said.

Publicly, Halifax Regional Police are tight-lipped about their investigation. They will only say that more than 130 complainants allege that Dr. Donald MacLeod Campbell sexually assaulted them during medical exams for RCMP applicants and serving members.

Campbell denies the allegations.

But Global News has obtained a letter sent by the lead investigator to complainants in November.

In the letter, Const. Tim Sheppard says all complainants have been interviewed.

Sheppard says police are “actively working with the RCMP in obtaining pertinent documents.”

He says those documents that include “policy, medical records, correspondence.”

The RCMP is under additional pressure from a new proposed class-action lawsuit.

The lead plaintiff in the proposed lawsuit is former civilian Mountie Sylvie Corriveau, who claims a Toronto RCMP doctor sexually assaulted her during an applicant exam in 1989.

Corriveau alleges she and other class members suffered “physical and psychological damages, out-of-pocket expenses and loss of income.”

The lawsuit also claims that Corriveau and two other women reported their alleged incidents, arguing that “RCMP employees interfered with the investigation of these complaints and covered them up.”

The RCMP has not yet responded to the proposed class action, which also covers the Halifax allegations.

The organization says rectal, breast and gynecological examinations are not part of its current policy.

However, the RCMP refused to explain to Global News its policy in the 1980s and ’90s, when the Toronto and Halifax doctors were conducting medical exams.

A 1985 form from a Quebec exam, acquired by Global News, shows a standard list of medical questions. There is no suggestion of invasive tests.

Klein suggests what was and wasn’t included in the old policy doesn’t really matter.

“There isn’t any list that would say to a physician ‘pinch a female applicant’s nipples.’ There isn’t any list that would say to a physician ‘conduct a rectal examination.’ Neither of those procedures are necessary or appropriate to conduct a physical examination for entry into the RCMP,” Klein said.

The lead investigator’s letter suggests it could take a while longer to collect all necessary evidence before making a decision on charges.