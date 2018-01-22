Halifax police investigating doctor who allegedly sexually assaulted RCMP members over 22 years

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a doctor after numerous complaints from former RCMP officers and applicants that he sexually assaulted them during medical examinations and periodic health assessments.

According to an internal RCMP email written by the force’s acting human resources officer, the incidents are alleged to have occurred between 1981 and 2003 at the RCMP’s Health Services Office in the “Atlantic Region.”

The doctor who is alleged to have assaulted members of the RCMP is not named in the email.

“If you are a victim, or if you have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Halifax Regional Police,” writes Assistant Commissioner Stephen White, in an email that was distributed to members of the RCMP.

The Halifax police confirmed to Global News they are investigating the allegations.

“We can confirm that an investigation has been opened following reports of sexual assaults against RCMP employees and recruits involving incidents that took place at the RCMP Health Services Office between October 1981 and July 2003,” said Const. Carol MacIsaac, a spokesperson with the Halifax Regional Police.

According to the internal email, the doctor in question — who has not been identified — has since retired from practising medicine.

— Melinda Breda and Kelly Hayes contributed to this report