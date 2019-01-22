Lawyer who made Kenney allegations declines to specify which housing rules were allegedly broken

The lawyer accusing Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney of breaking parliamentary residency rules while serving as an MP is declining to explain which regulation he believes Kenney broke or how he broke it.

Kyle Morrow, an Ottawa-based lawyer, was asked twice in email exchanges to identify which parliamentary rule he believes Kenney transgressed while in Stephen Harper’s Conservative cabinet from 2013 to 2015.

Morrow replied Tuesday that he is not doing media interviews, while Kenney’s staff have labelled his accusations false and politically motivated given that Morrow once ran for the Alberta Liberals.

Morrow has published travel and residency documents on social media that he says show Kenney, as an MP, broke parliamentary rules by listing his primary residence in Calgary even though flight records suggest he rarely visited and stayed most of his time in Ottawa.

Morrow said on Twitter that broke parliamentary rules that require him to live primarily in Calgary in order to qualify for subsidies for his second home in Ottawa.

Kenney’s staff, however, says no such rule exists.

The UCP says that under publicly available parliamentary rules for MPs on housing, Kenney qualified for his Calgary home by showing he has residency in Alberta, with equivalencies like a provincial driver’s licence and paying taxes in the province.

Kenney says his work as a cabinet minister kept him in Ottawa for long stretches, that he didn’t charge taxpayers for the Calgary home and that the secondary residence in Ottawa entitled him to about $10,000 a year in subsidies.

