Video footage shows bus driver Irvine Fraser being spit on, muffled sounds of struggle

Video footage released Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Winnipeg Transit driver shows swearing, spitting and finally sounds of a struggle before the accused flees.

During the second day of the trial of Brian Kyle Thomas, 24, the Crown presented video evidence from the bus driven by Irvine Jubal Fraser.

Thomas is accused of second-degree murder in Fraser’s death on Valentine’s Day in 2017. He has pled not guilty.

The video footage showed Thomas getting on the bus at Winnipeg Square. Someone on the sidewalk behind him can be heard yelling “That guy is drunk, can you at least give him a ride” to Fraser, who is behind the wheel.

The video showed the bus continued on to its terminus at the University of Manitoba and Fraser woke up Thomas, who had fallen asleep on the bus.

The footage showed the pair got in a heated argument, with Fraser swearing at Thomas and repeating that he must get off the bus. Video showed the accused spit on Fraser, who chased him outside the bus.

Muffled sounds indicative of a struggle were heard before Thomas appeared to flee.

