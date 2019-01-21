Trial begins for man accused of killing Winnipeg transit driver Irvine ‘Jubal’ Fraser

A fatal 2017 bus attack that left one man dead will see the accused in court on Monday for the start of his trial.

Irvine “Jubal” Fraser, 58, was stabbed to death nearly two years ago as he was finishing up his Winnipeg Transit shift on Valentine’s Day.

Fraser pulled up to his last stop near the University of Manitoba at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2017. There was just one passenger left on-board, but he reportedly refused to get off the bus. Police said that’s when a fight ensued which ended when the suspect allegedly stabbed Fraser.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Brian Kyle Thomas and charged him with second-degree murder. Thomas was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

Thomas’s jury trial is expected to last 12 days.

The attack sparked an outcry for change and more safety precautions for bus drivers.

The city announced a package of safety improvements that included the testing of driver safety shields and the hiring of additional supervisors who serve as transit security personnel. However, those safety shields have yet to be installed permanently.

A pilot project for the shields began in 2017 and ended in August 2018. It allowed bus drivers to test out the new safety shields before the city looked at widespread installation.

Earlier this month, Winnipeg Transit recommended the shields be installed.

If the shields are approved, all 630 Winnipeg Transit buses would see the safety feature, which is estimated to cost $3.15 million.

