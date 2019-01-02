Winnipeg Transit plans to install safety shields on all buses in 2019

Winnipeg Transit is planning on installing safety shields on all buses, beginning this year.

The cost to purchase shields for all 630 Winnipeg Transit buses is estimated at $3.15 million.

“Safety on Winnipeg Transit buses is a top priority,” said Greg Ewankiw, director of Winnipeg Transit. “It is anticipated the shields will enhance bus operator safety.”

The city launched a pilot project last year on six buses which wrapped up in August 2018, allowing bus drivers to test different types of shields. More than 700 drivers tested out each shield and were able to fill out a survey sharing their thoughts.

The report will be discussed at next week’s Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works meeting and if approved, it will be referred to the 2019 budget.

The next step would be a proposal will be put forward for the awarding of a contract for the supply and delivery of the shields before the plan goes ahead.

In the report, the Amalgamated Transit Union has endorsed the fleet-wide installation of the shields and would like to see the installation occur as soon as possible.

