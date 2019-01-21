Soulja Boy, Princess Nokia accuse Ariana Grande of stealing on ‘7 Rings’

With the release of her latest single 7 Rings, Ariana Grande became the internet’s top trending topic last Friday, although it wasn’t entirely thanks to its success.

A number of musicians have accused the No Tears Left to Cry singer of plagiarizing portions of their music with the new smash hit, including rapper Soulja Boy and American up-and-comer Princess Nokia.

With the constantly rising number of copyright infringement lawsuits in the modern music industry, the accusations have turned a lot of heads.

Social media users are beginning to question the authenticity of the 25-year-old’s music, especially considering the number of references she made in 7 Rings.

WATCH: Ariana Grande’s latest No. 1 single, ‘7 Rings’

READ MORE: Ariana Grande releases new single, ‘7 Rings’ with music video

The hit boasts about the benefits and luxuries that come with having an excessive amount of money. With that in mind, Grande chose to respect late and legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

“Shoot, go from the store to the booth / Make it all back in one loop, gimme the loot,” she rapped.

Not only did Grande refer to Biggie’s 1994 hit Gimme the Loot, but her lyrics also pay homage to My Favourite Things — the Julie Andrews classic from The Sound of Music (1972) — in the first verse.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s and bottles of bubbles / Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble / Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines / Buy myself all of my favourite things,” Grande raps, revealing some of her favourite expenses.

Of course, to pay homage is not an act of plagiarism, however those who aren’t particularly fond of Grande or her music are using these references as “evidence” to back up the alleged acts of copyright infringement.

READ MORE: 6 (very) candid claims from the viral Soulja Boy interview

The internet exploded after a news clip compared 7 Rings to Pretty Boy Swag. Soulja Boy, 28, was notified by his fans on social media that Grande had allegedly copied the chorus of his 2010 hit.

After making “the biggest comeback of 2018,” the rapper felt confident enough to address the accusations on Instagram. He reposted the viral clip and wrote, “Ariana!?” in reference to the recent interview he conducted that went viral.

The Crank That star then took to Twitter and replied directly to some of Grande’s tweets.

“Give me my credit. Period,” he wrote in response to the singer crediting her friends for helping her make the “celebratory bop.”

Give me my credit. Period https://t.co/Akhp2BXcuY — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019

“Stop stealing my swag,” he added.

Lol stop stealing my swag. Word https://t.co/jIMnD5m5U8 — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019

Before retweeting a number of fan posts, Soulja Boy proceeded to call Grande a thief.

While im at it @ArianaGrande definitely stole from @souljaboy seven rings is pretty boy swag — Karisma The Supreme👾 (@DJKarisma8) January 21, 2019

“Soulja Boy made Ariana Grande,” wrote on user.

WATCH: Does ‘7 Rings’ resemble Soulja Boy’s ‘Pretty Boy Swag’?

READ MORE: Watch 4-year-old Ariana Grande sing Céline Dion’s ‘The Reason’

Princess Nokia, 26, was quick to share her thoughts on 7 Rings after hearing it for the first time. She posted a series of videos to Twitter that depicted her comparing the chorus to her own 2016 single, Mine.

“Oh! Did that sound familiar to you?” she asked after playing 7 Rings.

“Because that sounds really familiar to me,” she added before launching into Mine.

I think the Nokia argument is more about the hair lyric/content than the flow — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) January 18, 2019

I think ppl's concern here is specific. less about the sonic origins of "spend it"/"mine" & more about the context of Ariana being white & rapping about buying hair and Princess Nokia rapping about buying hair and the policing of+fixation with black and brown image by white ppl — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) January 18, 2019

“Oh my God! Ain’t that the little song I made about brown women and their hair?” she added. “Hmm. Sounds about white.”

Mine is a song about the stigma that surrounds people of colour and their hair. She used it as a message to encourage Caucasian people not to ask people of colour if their hair was “bought” or natural.

“You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it,” raps Grande in the 7 Rings chorus — which according to Princess Nokia fans has both copied the song and removed the racial context, which was the entire point.

While a number of fans supported Princess Nokia in her claims against Grande, many “Arianators” fired back due to Princess Nokia’s position in the music scene as a newcomer.

Princess Nokia claiming Ariana Grande stole her song… that’s what happens when your music is too basic. — V. (@CzechHoneyBlog) January 21, 2019

@princessnokia clout chasing at its finest and it worked because I just went a listened to her song….. good thing that I’m almost deaf in one ear saved myself a little pain… — Omar Martinez (@OmarMar04377679) January 21, 2019

im sorry but princess nokia’s mine sounds nothing like 7 rings are y’all on sumn. — skinny legend ☕️ (@Hamzaahmedyt) January 21, 2019

“Okay, who the f**k is Princess Nokia?” asked another user.

WATCH: Princess Nokia’s sassy reaction to Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’

READ MORE: Ariana Grande reconciles with estranged father over Christmas

Fans of 2 Chainz also went out of their way to point out that the chorus similarly resembles 2011’s Spend It.

Many also claimed Mine was also a “direct ripoff” of the 2 Chainz “classic.”

Damn not only did Ariana Grande steal Soulja boy’s flow but she stole 2chainz idea for a pink trap house 💀 — Max (@MargielaMadMax) January 21, 2019

OKAY SO 7 rings by Ariana Grande sounds like the sound of music and 2 Chainz song “spend it” — Yelle, Abbigayle 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@yellinyelle16) January 20, 2019

Some social media users also went as far as to claim that Grande stole the rapper’s idea for a “pink trap house” in the music video.

2 Chainz vs. Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/S3q9HzdPjo — Tobias Burrell 🌈 (@Tobias26317555) January 19, 2019

okay so everybody talking about how Ariana Grande is exploiting rap and hiphop culture with her flow from artists like 2 Chainz, Soulja, Nokia, etc. but are we not talking about the actual video ? she rippin off the “pretty girls like trap music” theme. culture vultures are nuts pic.twitter.com/MSgUscqWdo — SSET! 💚📟 (@zukolaflame) January 20, 2019

Currently, no lawsuits have been filed against Grande. As of this writing, the singer has not commented on the matter.

ariana grande-7 rings (2019)

princess nokia-mine (2016)

asap rocky-praise da lord(2018)

2 chainz-spend it (2011)

soulja boy-pretty boy swag(2010)

all sound similar, flow is kinda common and people are getting mad about copying when all the music we heard is never 100% original pic.twitter.com/qtRCiUacrq — 🍬 𝖈𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊 🍬 (@CandeCucci) January 18, 2019

WATCH: ‘Spend it’ by 2 Chainz is one of the numerous songs allegedly to have “inspired” ‘7 Rings’

READ MORE: Ariana Grande reaches out to Pete Davidson after ‘SNL’ actor’s suicidal message

Grande will be returning to the stage in the spring to celebrate her last album, Sweetener (2018), and the forthcoming Thank U, Next.

The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America spanning from March to June.

Tickets for the Sweetener tour are now on sale and can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Sweetener 2019 Canadian tour dates

April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis