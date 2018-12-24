Watch 4-year-old Ariana Grande sing Céline Dion’s ‘The Reason’

Ever wondered where it all started for Ariana Grande?

Some believe the pop sensation’s time on Nickelodeon‘s Victorious launched her music career, while many other dedicated fans are sure it was her debut on Broadway at just 13 years old.

However, a newly revealed video from the vault of her mother, Joan Grande, revealed that the 25-year-old started singing in 1997 — at a very very young age.

The Thank U, Next singer shared a home video to her Twitter feed on Friday afternoon, featuring a four-year-old Grande singing with her mother. The pair belted out The Reason by Céline Dion before breaking out into a Barbra Streisand number.

The “incredibly adorable” footage was uncovered by the older Grande and quickly passed on for the world to see. “Ariana, I love you,” she wrote. “I’m so happy I found this video.”

“This is still an amazing song and you are the most amazing singer,” she added. “I always knew it!”

Grande followed up with “I love you,” and included a further video of the two singing the iconic Streisand/Dion duet of Tell Him.

Other than her unparalleled talent, fans were endeared to see Grande’s sassy attitude was always present.

“Put it from the beginning, Frankie!” she yelled at her 14-year-old brother, Frankie Grande, as a song ended.

“What else would you like to sing?” asked her mother in the video. “The next song,” she barked as they shuffled through the then new Dion record, Let’s Talk About Love (1997).

“Arianators” across the board marvelled at the undiscovered power of her mother’s voice. They were quick to thank her on Twitter for developing Grande’s singing capabilities at such a young age.

“We see where you get your talent from!” wrote one user. “Wow! Mama can sing!” added another.

WELL WE SEE WHERE YOU GET YOUR TALENT FROM. MS @JOANGRANDE — lindsey (@lufftheway) December 22, 2018

Damn Mama! You can sang!!!! You should put out music! — Lauren LoGrasso (@LaurenLoGrasso) December 23, 2018

The fact you still have the videos years later is the most precious thing, you were the cutest child and was born to be where you are today, I’m so proud of you — emily (@gracefullyagb) December 22, 2018

WHY IS THIS SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/F0FxfkWjv1 — Naasir Void (@NaasirVoid) December 22, 2018

“This is the cutest s**t I have ever seen,” wrote a dedicated fan. “Why can’t we get an hour of footage like this?” they begged.

It’s clear that Christmas came early for the Grande lovers.

Grande has come a long way since 1997, with nothing and nobody standing in the way of her success.

Grande was revealed to be Spotify and Apple Music’s most popular artist of 2018 earlier in the month. Her Sweetener (2018) album earned major acclaim along with her hit singles, Imagine, No Tears Left to Cry and Thank U, Next — which received 8.19-million listens upon debut, making it the most streamed song in a single day for a female artist ever.

She was also named Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year on Dec. 6 for her activism, philanthropy and general goodwill.

When she’s not busy recording music and touring the world, Grande communicates regularly with her fans on Twitter. She is vocal on a plethora of controversial topics, including mental health, politics, voting and gender equality.

Grande will return to the stage in 2019 to celebrate Sweetener and her forthcoming album, Thank U, Next. The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America, spanning from March to June of 2019.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Canadian Sweetener 2019 tour dates

April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

