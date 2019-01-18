Ariana Grande releases new single, colourful video for ‘7 Rings’

Ariana Grande brags about the size of her wallet in her latest single, 7 Rings. The instant hit was released, along with a sultry video, on Monday morning.
In the song, the 25-year-old boasts about the benefits and luxuries that come with having an excessive amount of money.
“Whoever said money can’t solve your problems must not have had enough money to solve ’em,” Grande sings in the second verse.
The song serves as the second single from her upcoming album, Thank U, Next. It’s also the first of Grande’s songs to be rapped almost entirely. It’s clear that the star is breathing fresh air into her style, and fans are loving it.
Over the course of the last few weeks, Grande hinted at the release of 7 Rings. Her loyal followers were over the moon.
After announcing a Jan. 18 release date, the God Is a Woman singer counted down each hour before the debut with her fans on Twitter.
“love u, i’m excited or whateva,” she wrote, two hours before the inevitable release.
Thanks to those fans, the single shot to the top of the iTunes chart in the matter of a few hours.
7 Rings is expected to follow on all streaming services. Her previous single, Thank U, Next, still remains on the charts.
The hype led to a social media frenzy. Unforgettable quotes and hilarious memes dominated the Twitter timelines of thousands.
#7Rings became the top trending topic in only a few minutes.
Even BBC’s Radio 1 joined in on the fun.
“I’m late to the game but this is a f**king bop and it’ll be my favourite song ’til the next song release,” wrote one fan.
“I have no shame. Ariana Grande, I love you Queen, keep being you,” the fan added.
Grande will be returning to the stage in the spring to celebrate her last album, Sweetener (2018), and the forthcoming Thank U, Next.
The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America spanning from March to June.
Tickets for the Sweetener tour are now on sale and can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.
April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena
April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place
April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena
