Fun, educational new Halifax exhibit is teaching kids to ‘Take Flight’

The Discovery Centre’s new edition of its “Discovery Days” series has now launched and it has a sky-high potential for learning.

The “Take Flight” programme highlights the impressive exhibits that have landed at the science centre.

Kids get the chance to make rockets and paper airplanes from provided materials before launching them to see just how far they can send their one-of-a-kind creations.

They can then go back and make minor adjustments and measure how they affect the flight.

All of the stations are dedicated to aviation and are designed to capture children’s imagination and help spark an interest in flying.

“I think making it fun is a really important parallel to the traditional classroom learning,” explained Facilitator Adam Brown. “When they come in here there isn’t a curriculum where they have to hit this exhibit and that exhibit.”

“Whatever is most fun to them is going to capture their attention,” he said.

Perhaps the most impressive of their interactive stations are a pair of flight simulators that put kids right in the cockpit and give them a very true to life idea of what pilots do on a daily basis.

“It lets you sit here in the cockpit as the pilot and there’s space for the copilot,” said Brown. “Kids can start in the air and fly or they can challenge themselves and try to take off.”

“It gets you talking about the science behind the flight and the science behind the fun they’re having,” he explained.

