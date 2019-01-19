Crossfit Winnipeg hosts fundraiser, fights cystic fibrosis through exercise

Getting in shape is on a lot of people’s minds in January, but for a group of local crossfitters, Saturday’s workout was about something else.

Crossfit Winnipeg helped host a fundraiser in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that can affect the glands that produce mucus and sweat, leaving many people with a buildup of fluids in the lungs.

From 12 pm until 6 pm, the crossfitters would begin a new workout on the hour.

To participate, each person had to donate $60, with proceeds helping a Winnipegger affected by CF, Jeremy Vosbourgh, attend the first worldwide edition of the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History next spring in Peru.

All the money raised will be going directly to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Vosbourgh says leading a healthy lifestyle and being active has helped him manage the disease.

“I have cystic fibrosis, and sometimes I find these workouts really difficult,” Vosbourgh said. “But I also find them quite rewarding and quite beneficial to my health, so it was kind of a way to get that out, that we can do hard workouts and that they’re worth it and they actually pay back.”

The goal is to raise a dollar for every person who has CF in Canada, or $4,200, but organizers say they’ve surpassed that.