Winter storm forces closures, cancellations in Hamilton

With the City of Hamilton under a winter storm warning and cold weather alert this weekend, there are some closures and cancellations to report.

Due to the forecasted inclement weather, all Halton District School Board events, job interviews and international language classes on Saturday, Jan. 19, have been cancelled.

The Circle of Security parenting group meeting scheduled for Saturday morning (Jan. 19) at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club EarlyON Child and Family Centre has been cancelled. Jan. 26 is the new start date.

The storm system is expected to bring 15 to 25 cm of snow to the area by Sunday.