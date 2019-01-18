Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health issues cold weather alert

As if being under a winter storm warning wasn’t bad enough.

Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health has issued a cold weather alert for the area, effective Saturday night.

Environment Canada is forecasting a low of -14 C on Saturday night with a wind chill that is expected to feel -20 C or colder.

This is what it's going to feel like on your trip into work Monday morning. BRUTAL COLD! pic.twitter.com/CpXPDX3VdD — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 18, 2019

It appears the cold weather alert will stretch into next week, with the expected high for Sunday and Monday at -14 C.

It is expected to warm up to a high of -1 C by Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winter storm could bring 25 cm of snow, blowing snow to Hamilton, Burlington

A cold weather alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15 C or feel like -20 C with the wind chill.

As part of its Community Cold Response, the City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness.

Snow begins late Saturday morning and wraps up very early Sunday. Heaviest amounts with lake enhancement Hamilton to Niagara. Blowing snow and dangerous wind chills below -30 Sunday into Monday. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BgMJtueyLd — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 18, 2019

Calgary winter enthusiasts loving cold weather, fresh snow; but so are car thieves

Each of those agencies, including the Salvation Army, will implement their policies and procedures regarding cold weather.

Local recreation centres are available during regular hours for people who need to keep warm, and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.