January 17, 2019 4:40 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 4:49 pm

Winter storm could bring 25 cm of snow, blowing snow to Hamilton, Burlington

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Southern Ontario is bracing for a blast of snow this weekend.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville and Niagara.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says we can expect to see periods of snow and blowing snow starting Saturday.

Farnell says apart from the brutal cold, 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to be on the ground by Sunday afternoon.

Northeast winds will lend “a lake enhancement component to the storm,” he added, boosting local amounts up to 30 cm along sections of the QEW from Hamilton to Niagara.

Environment Canada says strong winds of 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, will generate widespread blowing snow and bitterly cold wind chill values near – 20.

It says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

