Winter travel advisory in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood: Environment Canada

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia areas.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Wednesday morning, saying there will be sudden, reduced visibility due to occasionally heavy snow as a cold front moves over the area.

According to the weather agency, strong, northwesterly wind gusts up to 60 km/h behind the cold front will also cause heavy local blowing snow with sudden, reduced visibility.

Officials are warning the public roads may be snow covered and icy.