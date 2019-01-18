Police charge Ottawa Hospital employee with voyeurism

A 26-year-old man employed at the Ottawa Hospital has been charged with voyeurism after police say he was seen “taking pictures or video” of a woman in a change room at the hospital’s general campus on Smyth Road earlier this week.
The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, according to Ottawa police.
Sexual assault and child abuse investigators handling the case say they are concerned more individuals could be affected.
READ MORE: Shooting at Vanier fast-food joint leaves 1 injured, police seek 3 suspects who fled scene
The accused employee, who police say is from Innisville, is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, according to a news release issued on Friday.
Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.
READ MORE: Ottawa man arrested after alleged Vanier robbery, carjacking
The arrest comes shortly after another of the hospital’s employees was charged with sexual assault.
Earlier this month, police arrested an orderly following a complaint from a woman who alleged he assaulted her after she underwent surgery in December.
The suspect in that case, a 46-year-old man, is due in court Feb. 11.
– With files from the Canadian Press
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.