Shooting at Vanier fast-food joint leaves 1 injured, police seek 3 suspects who fled scene

Police are searching for three suspects and asking witnesses to come forward after what investigators believe was a targeted shooting at a Burger King on Montreal Road in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Three men entered the fast-food restaurant, located east of the downtown core, around 6 p.m., and got into verbal fight with a male customer, according to Ottawa police.

“Multiple shots were then fired at the victim who was struck and the suspects fled the restaurant,” the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release on Thursday morning.

The wounded man was taken to hospital and his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The force’s guns and gangs unit is probing the incident, saying the man who was shot is known to police. Investigators say they also believe all four men involved know each other.

The fast-food restaurant was closed down Wednesday night as police investigated the scene. It has since reopened, Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said Thursday morning.

Investigators urge any witnesses to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

Ottawa’s guns and gangs unit said earlier this week it’s also investigating a shooting in the Britannia Bay area on Monday night that left a 20-year-old man injured.