Shooting near Brittania Bay injures 1, Ottawa guns and gangs unit investigating

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot injury inside a residence near Brittania Bay, about 13 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

Officers say the incident took place in the 100 block of Doane Street, north of Carling Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: 3 men charged after first shooting incident of 2019: Ottawa police

Paramedics treated a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on scene and took him to hospital. The injured man’s condition was non-life-threatening, a news release from Ottawa police said.

Police have made no arrest in the case, the release said.

Monday night’s shooting was the fourth reported to police in 2019, police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said.

READ MORE: ‘Long and detailed’ investigation underway into Ottawa bus crash that killed 3

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.