Ottawa police arrest 3, seize handgun after first report of gunshots this year

Ottawa police arrested three people and seized a handgun late on Thursday night after receiving a report of gunshots fired in Riverside Park in Ottawa’s south end, the first such report of 2019.

Officers were called to the area of Springland Drive and Hobson Road, just east of Mooney’s Bay, shortly after 11:45 p.m., police said Friday morning.

Minutes later, officers initiated a “high-risk traffic stop” to pull over the vehicle they believed to be associated with the gunshots, arresting three individuals and seizing the weapon, police said.

Officers did not find anyone injured and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said the incident marks Ottawa’s first reported shooting incident this year.

Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.