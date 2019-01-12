Canada
January 12, 2019 9:15 am
Updated: January 12, 2019 9:25 am

First responders work through the night after bus crash in Ottawa kills 3, injures 23

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: An OC Transpo bus crashed into a bus shelter just before 4 pm, killing three people and sending several others to hospital. Kamil Karamali reports.

Ottawa police say first responders worked through the night to investigate Friday’s bus crash and identify those who lost their lives.

Three were killed and 23 were injured, including 14 in critical condition, after a double-decker bus hopped a curb and struck a transit shelter in Ottawa at about 3:50 p.m. Friday.

None of the victims’ identities have been released.

The police force said the driver of the bus, who had been detained for questioning, has been “released unconditionally pending further investigation.”


At a press conference on Friday evening, Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said “something” at the scene led police officers to arrest the driver and bring her into police headquarters.

Bordeleau said the investigation will be lengthy as multiple agencies collaborate to piece together what happened.

According to officials, two of those killed were on the bus while the third was on the platform of Westboro station, a major stop on the city’s Transitway.

The westbound bus headed to Bridlewood, in the south end of Kanata, appeared to have rammed into the shelter at the station located west of downtown Ottawa. Images taken at the scene show the front of the double-decker bus ripped off.

Fire crews used ladders to get passengers off the top level of the bus.

Bus train crash investigation

The bus in which six people died is towed away from the site of the fatal bus and train crash in Ottawa, Thursday, September 19, 2013. Six people died in the crash between a Via Rail train and a city bus on Wednesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand .
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and a first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Train Bus Crash 20130918

An OC Transpo bus sits where it collided with a Via Rail train during the morning commute, Wednesday September 18, 2013 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
JDT501524390.jpg

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and a first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and a first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa Bus Crash 20190111

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
westboro

A satellite shot of the Westboro bus station in Ottawa.

Google Maps

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences Friday night following the incident, and thanked first responders who came to the aid of the injured.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the families of victims and everyone affected by today’s tragic bus crash in Ottawa. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to help — we’re monitoring the situation closely,” his tweet read.

His note was accompanied by messages from several public officials, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, NDP Party of Canada leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer.

Along with offering condolences and thoughts to those impacted by the crash, Watson informed residents of the region that busses would be detoured onto Scott Street for the time being, so as to allow first responders to work without interruption.

In a news conference Friday evening, Watson echoed these sentiments.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to all those injured (and) those family members who have lost loved ones,” Watson said at a news conference at city hall shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday.  “Our thoughts are also with the others on that bus, at that station, those directly involved and those who witnessed the collision.”

Several Members of Parliament also offered thoughts and prayers Friday evening.

Chief Bordeleau posted a statement from the Ottawa Police Service at approximately 7 p.m. Friday evening, offering more details about the crash.

According to the statement, the bus was an OC Transpo-double decker bus, route 269. Following the crash, many people were trapped on the upper level of the bus for a period of time.

He added that the most serious injuries were inflicted on those sitting on the upper-right side of the bus.

“This was a very difficult and chaotic scene,” he said in the statement. “Emergency responders were able to take control and assist those injured.”

The bus could have been holding up to 90 passengers, standing and seating, OC Transpo general manager John Manconi told reporters. Manconi said officials do not know how many people were waiting on the platform when the collision occurred.

Ottawa Paramedic Chief Myles Cassidy told reporters that 25 people were taken to hospital from the scene, 14 in critical condition and 11 in serious condition.

In addition to the police who arrived to assist on Friday, Bordeleau stated that Collision Investigation Unit officers will also be launching a probe into the crash.

–With files from Beatrice Britneff and the Canadian Press. 

