Ottawa man arrested after alleged Vanier robbery, carjacking

Ottawa police say they have charged a man following an alleged carjacking and robbery in Vanier on Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident took place at around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Marquette and Beechwood avenues.

According to police, the suspect entered a taxi and directed the driver to Marquette Avenue. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly threatened the driver with a knife, had him exit the driver’s seat and then drove off with the taxi.

The vehicle was recovered a short while later, police say.

According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, the driver was not injured and the taxi was not damaged. The car has since been returned to the alleged victim.

Camil Darwich, 51, of Ottawa has been charged with weapons and robbery offences, and he is scheduled to appear in court Friday.