Moncton man arrested after service station held up in Stewiacke
A 30-year-old man from Moncton is facing robbery and weapon charges after a service station in Stewiacke, N.S., was held up Thursday afternoon.
Colchester District RCMP say the robbery along at Exit 11 of Highway 102 happened at around noon.
READ MORE: Image released of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery
Police believe the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash, but when the clerk refused to comply, the suspect left fled the area in a vehicle.
A description of the vehicle was provided to police and spotted a short time later.
The vehicle was stopped on Highway 104 in Debert and the suspect was arrested without incident and taken into custody.
READ MORE: Masked robbery suspect sought by Halifax police
The 30-year-old has been charged with robbery while in possession of a weapon, wearing a mask while committing an offence, and possession of a restricted weapon.
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Friday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.