Moncton man arrested after service station held up in Stewiacke

A 30-year-old man from Moncton is facing robbery and weapon charges after a service station in Stewiacke, N.S., was held up Thursday afternoon.

Colchester District RCMP say the robbery along at Exit 11 of Highway 102 happened at around noon.

Police believe the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash, but when the clerk refused to comply, the suspect left fled the area in a vehicle.

A description of the vehicle was provided to police and spotted a short time later.

The vehicle was stopped on Highway 104 in Debert and the suspect was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

The 30-year-old has been charged with robbery while in possession of a weapon, wearing a mask while committing an offence, and possession of a restricted weapon.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Friday.