Image released of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in a bank robbery in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday.

Police say that at around noon, a white man walked into the BMO bank branch on King Street and pulled out a weapon.

The thief made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.